    Hillary Clinton's emails with Colin Powell released

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell told Hillary Clinton that he used his own personal computer to communicate with friends and foreign leaders and sent emails without going through the State Department server, according to emails released by congressional Democrats.
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell told Hillary Clinton that he used his own personal computer to communicate with friends and foreign leaders and sent emails without going through the State Department server, according to emails released by congressional Democrats.
