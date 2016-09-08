Breaking News
Gary Johnson: 'What is Aleppo?'
Gary Johnson: 'What is Aleppo?'
Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson stumbled while answering a question about the Syrian refugee crisis, asking "what is Aleppo?"
Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson stumbled while answering a question about the Syrian refugee crisis, asking "what is Aleppo?"
