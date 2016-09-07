Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sara murray trump clinton spar on national security_00000000
sara murray trump clinton spar on national security_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton, Trump trade jabs over national security

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton, Trump trade jabs over national security

With the US presidential campaign shifting into high gear Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton question each other's national security credentials.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Clinton, Trump trade jabs over national security

With the US presidential campaign shifting into high gear Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton question each other's national security credentials.
Source: CNN