Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sara murray trump clinton spar on national security_00002024
sara murray trump clinton spar on national security_00002024

    JUST WATCHED

    NYT: Trump donation violations decades long

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

NYT: Trump donation violations decades long

Rep. Chris Collins responds to a New York Times report that cites decades-long of donation violations by GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

NYT: Trump donation violations decades long

New Day

Rep. Chris Collins responds to a New York Times report that cites decades-long of donation violations by GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Source: CNN