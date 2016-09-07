Photos show US nuclear facilities in dangerous disrepair
US nuclear security facilities are dangerously decrepit and putting national security goals at risk, according to nuclear officials who are asking Congress to back the administration's push to modernize the system. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
US nuclear security facilities are dangerously decrepit and putting national security goals at risk, according to nuclear officials who are asking Congress to back the administration's push to modernize the system. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.