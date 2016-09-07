Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump military spending national security lv_00000000
Donald Trump military spending national security lv_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump calls for military spending increase

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump calls for military spending increase

Donald Trump called for eliminating the sequester on defense spending and increasing military spending to boost troop levels and the number of ships and aircraft.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump calls for military spending increase

Legal View

Donald Trump called for eliminating the sequester on defense spending and increasing military spending to boost troop levels and the number of ships and aircraft.
Source: CNN