Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump hillary clinton classified emails sot_00000000
donald trump hillary clinton classified emails sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Clinton lied about handling of classified emails

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Clinton lied about handling of classified emails

At a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton of lying about her handling of classified information and said her staff deleted emails from her private server.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton (31 Videos)

See More

Trump: Clinton lied about handling of classified emails

At a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton of lying about her handling of classified information and said her staff deleted emails from her private server.
Source: CNN