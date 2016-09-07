Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

critical counties allegheny 2016 origwx js_00000230
critical counties allegheny 2016 origwx js_00000230

    JUST WATCHED

    Critical Counties - Allegheny, Penn.: Pittsburgh's home

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Critical Counties - Allegheny, Penn.: Pittsburgh's home

John King examines the counties that he'll be keeping a close eye on on Election Night. Allegheny County, Pennsylvania -- home to Pittsburgh -- is one.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Critical Counties - Allegheny, Penn.: Pittsburgh's home

John King examines the counties that he'll be keeping a close eye on on Election Night. Allegheny County, Pennsylvania -- home to Pittsburgh -- is one.
Source: CNN