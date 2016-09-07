Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Antony Blinken
Antony Blinken

    JUST WATCHED

    US Deputy Secretary of State discusses Iran payments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

US Deputy Secretary of State discusses Iran payments

US Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses the $1.3 billion payment the Obama administration made to Iran, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

US Deputy Secretary of State discusses Iran payments

New Day

US Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses the $1.3 billion payment the Obama administration made to Iran, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
Source: CNN