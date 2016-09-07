Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
US Deputy Secretary of State discusses Iran payments
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
US Deputy Secretary of State discusses Iran payments
US Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses the $1.3 billion payment the Obama administration made to Iran, according to a
report by the Wall Street Journal.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
US Deputy Secretary of State discusses Iran payments
Explosion at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station
Swimsuit model: I claimed confidence in my cellulite
Mark Zuckerberg visits Nigeria
'Game of Thrones' ad: Vote for Cersei in 2016
Stars reveal their favorite music videos ever
Trump's immigration policy could hurt U.S. farmers
Barbra Streisand talks stardom and sexism
Amber Rose talks slut shaming at the VMAs
Streisand's duet with 'Donald Trump'
Review: 'Narcos' is still addictive
Life-saving drugs are getting more expensive
Women on luxury cruise caught with $23M in cocaine
NASA grabs stunning footage of three hurricanes
Donald Trump dances at church service
Dog buried for nine days emerges
See More
US Deputy Secretary of State discusses Iran payments
New Day
US Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses the $1.3 billion payment the Obama administration made to Iran, according to a
report by the Wall Street Journal.
Source: CNN