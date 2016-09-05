Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

G20:OBAMA ON CYBER SECURITY (LONG)
G20:OBAMA ON CYBER SECURITY (LONG)

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: 'Gaps of trust' between US and Russia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: 'Gaps of trust' between US and Russia

US President Obama says an agreement with Russia on ending the violence in Syria is being hampered by "gaps of trust" between the two governments.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

Obama: 'Gaps of trust' between US and Russia

New Day

US President Obama says an agreement with Russia on ending the violence in Syria is being hampered by "gaps of trust" between the two governments.
Source: CNN