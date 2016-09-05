Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

hillary clinton email device destuction nr sot_00010006
hillary clinton email device destuction nr sot_00010006

    JUST WATCHED

    FBI: Clinton staff destroyed devices with hammers

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

FBI: Clinton staff destroyed devices with hammers

CNN's Evan Perez confirms Trump campaign senior adviser Boris Epshteyn's claim that Hillary Clinton staffers destroyed her previous mobile devices using hammers.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

FBI: Clinton staff destroyed devices with hammers

Newsroom

CNN's Evan Perez confirms Trump campaign senior adviser Boris Epshteyn's claim that Hillary Clinton staffers destroyed her previous mobile devices using hammers.
Source: CNN