Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Clinton 'not concerned' about conspiracy theories
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Clinton 'not concerned' about conspiracy theories
Hillary Clinton
addresses a question about conspiracy theories surrounding her health during an in-flight press gaggle en route to a campaign event in Illinois.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Clinton 'not concerned' about conspiracy theories
Explosion at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station
Swimsuit model: I claimed confidence in my cellulite
Mark Zuckerberg visits Nigeria
'Game of Thrones' ad: Vote for Cersei in 2016
Stars reveal their favorite music videos ever
Trump's immigration policy could hurt U.S. farmers
Barbra Streisand talks stardom and sexism
Amber Rose talks slut shaming at the VMAs
Streisand's duet with 'Donald Trump'
Review: 'Narcos' is still addictive
Life-saving drugs are getting more expensive
Women on luxury cruise caught with $23M in cocaine
NASA grabs stunning footage of three hurricanes
Donald Trump dances at church service
Dog buried for nine days emerges
See More
Clinton 'not concerned' about conspiracy theories
Hillary Clinton
addresses a question about conspiracy theories surrounding her health during an in-flight press gaggle en route to a campaign event in Illinois.
Source: CNN