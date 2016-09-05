Trump refuses to rule out legal status for undocumented

Breaking News

Donald Trump on Monday refused to rule out granting legal status to undocumented immigrants who remain in the United States, saying the decision would be made in the future.
Donald Trump on Monday refused to rule out granting legal status to undocumented immigrants who remain in the United States, saying the decision would be made in the future.
