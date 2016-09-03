Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump speaks to black voters at Detroit church

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump speaks to black voters at Detroit church

Donald Trump made his case to African-American voters Saturday that he, not Hillary Clinton, is the best candidate for the black community.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump speaks to black voters at Detroit church

Donald Trump made his case to African-American voters Saturday that he, not Hillary Clinton, is the best candidate for the black community.
Source: CNN