Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump Ben Carson home Detroit_00000000
Donald Trump Ben Carson home Detroit_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump visits Ben Carson's childhood home

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump visits Ben Carson's childhood home

Donald Trump visited Ben Carson's childhood home in Detroit as part of his outreach to African-American voters. Carson talked CNN's Jeremy Diamond about Trump's plan to stimulate the economy.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump visits Ben Carson's childhood home

Newsroom

Donald Trump visited Ben Carson's childhood home in Detroit as part of his outreach to African-American voters. Carson talked CNN's Jeremy Diamond about Trump's plan to stimulate the economy.
Source: CNN