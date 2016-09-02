Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Samantha Jayne on college tuition and #TheStruggle

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Samantha Jayne on college tuition and #TheStruggle

Actress, writer and artist Samantha Jayne -- creator of the Quarter Life Poetry Instagram -- discusses her poetry and student debt.
Source: CNN

CNN Digital exclusives (25 Videos)

See More

Samantha Jayne on college tuition and #TheStruggle

Actress, writer and artist Samantha Jayne -- creator of the Quarter Life Poetry Instagram -- discusses her poetry and student debt.
Source: CNN