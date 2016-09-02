Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

president obama turkey zakaria sot newday_00012220
president obama turkey zakaria sot newday_00012220

    JUST WATCHED

    President Obama opens up on last Asia trip

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

President Obama opens up on last Asia trip

President Obama talks to CNN's Fareed Zakaria ahead of his final official trip to Asia. Watch the full interview Sunday at 10am ET.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

President Obama opens up on last Asia trip

New Day

President Obama talks to CNN's Fareed Zakaria ahead of his final official trip to Asia. Watch the full interview Sunday at 10am ET.
Source: CNN