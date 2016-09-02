1993 NAFTA debate: Al Gore vs Ross Perot (Full debate)

Breaking News

Vice President Al Gore and former presidential candidate Ross Perot debate the merits of the North American Free Trade Agreement passed by Congress, but not yet signed into law by President Bill Clinton.
Source: CNN

