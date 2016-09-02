Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

bishop wayne jackson donald trump interview brooke sot nr_00002625
bishop wayne jackson donald trump interview brooke sot nr_00002625

    JUST WATCHED

    Pastor defends submitting questions to Donald Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pastor defends submitting questions to Donald Trump

Bishop Wayne Jackson says that he submitted questions to Donald Trump prior to his upcoming interview with the Republican presidential candidate, but says he did not consult with Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

Pastor defends submitting questions to Donald Trump

Newsroom

Bishop Wayne Jackson says that he submitted questions to Donald Trump prior to his upcoming interview with the Republican presidential candidate, but says he did not consult with Trump.
Source: CNN