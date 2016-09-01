Breaking News
Vicente Fox: Trump is absolutely crazy
Vicente Fox: Trump is absolutely crazy
Former Mexican President Vicente Fox discusses Donald Trump's immigration speech and border wall proposal.
Source: CNN
