Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 31: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on August 31, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. Trump detailed a multi-point immigration policy during his speech. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 31: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on August 31, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. Trump detailed a multi-point immigration policy during his speech. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Fact checking Trump's immigration speech

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fact checking Trump's immigration speech

CNN's Tom Foreman takes a closer look at Donald Trump's immigration plan.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Mexico (21 Videos)

See More

Fact checking Trump's immigration speech

CNN's Tom Foreman takes a closer look at Donald Trump's immigration plan.
Source: CNN