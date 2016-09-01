Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

tim kaine donald trump diplomacy sot newday_00001627
tim kaine donald trump diplomacy sot newday_00001627

    JUST WATCHED

    Kaine on Trump: Diplomacy 'not for amateurs'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kaine on Trump: Diplomacy 'not for amateurs'

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine blasts Donald Trump's visit to Mexico, calling the trip a photo-op and saying Trump is an amateur.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Mexico (21 Videos)

See More

Kaine on Trump: Diplomacy 'not for amateurs'

New Day

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine blasts Donald Trump's visit to Mexico, calling the trip a photo-op and saying Trump is an amateur.
Source: CNN