    Larry King Live (2010): Trump favored racial profiling

On Larry King Live, Donald Trump discussed Arizona's 2010 controversial immigration law that ordered immigrants to carry their alien registration documents at all times and required police to question if there's reason to suspect they're in the US illegally.
Source: CNN

