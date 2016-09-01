Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Poll: Clinton's lead narrowing

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Poll: Clinton's lead narrowing

Hillary Clinton is clinging to just a two-point national lead over Donald Trump, according to a new poll, a far narrower margin than most other surveys show.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton (30 Videos)

See More

Poll: Clinton's lead narrowing

Hillary Clinton is clinging to just a two-point national lead over Donald Trump, according to a new poll, a far narrower margin than most other surveys show.
Source: CNN