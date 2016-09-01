Donald Trump lays out three steps of immigration policy
During his speech on immigration, Donald Trump laid out the first three parts of his plan for controlling the US-Mexico border, including building a wall, ending the catch-and-release program and zero tolerance for criminal aliens.
During his speech on immigration, Donald Trump laid out the first three parts of his plan for controlling the US-Mexico border, including building a wall, ending the catch-and-release program and zero tolerance for criminal aliens.