Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump Phoenix 02
Donald Trump Phoenix 02

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump lays out three steps of immigration policy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump lays out three steps of immigration policy

During his speech on immigration, Donald Trump laid out the first three parts of his plan for controlling the US-Mexico border, including building a wall, ending the catch-and-release program and zero tolerance for criminal aliens.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump immigration (25 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump lays out three steps of immigration policy

Anderson Cooper 360

During his speech on immigration, Donald Trump laid out the first three parts of his plan for controlling the US-Mexico border, including building a wall, ending the catch-and-release program and zero tolerance for criminal aliens.
Source: CNN