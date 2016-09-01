Trump: We will reform immigration to best serve America
During his speech on immigration, Donald Trump said that he will finally complete the biometric entry-exit visa tracking system, turn off the "jobs and benefits magnet" and reform legal immigration to serve the best interests of America.
