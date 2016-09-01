Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump mexico's gonna pay for wall -- they don't know it 12233750 tc; 0:42 - 1:02 ic; "and mexico will pay..." oc; "they don't know it yet, but they're gonna pay for the wall."
trump mexico's gonna pay for wall -- they don't know it 12233750 tc; 0:42 - 1:02 ic; "and mexico will pay..." oc; "they don't know it yet, but they're gonna pay for the wall."

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: We will reform immigration to best serve America

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: We will reform immigration to best serve America

During his speech on immigration, Donald Trump said that he will finally complete the biometric entry-exit visa tracking system, turn off the "jobs and benefits magnet" and reform legal immigration to serve the best interests of America.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump immigration (25 Videos)

See More

Trump: We will reform immigration to best serve America

CNN Tonight

During his speech on immigration, Donald Trump said that he will finally complete the biometric entry-exit visa tracking system, turn off the "jobs and benefits magnet" and reform legal immigration to serve the best interests of America.
Source: CNN