Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump, Mexican leader at odds over border wall

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump, Mexican leader at odds over border wall

Donald Trump says that Mexico will pay for a wall on the southern US border, but Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says they will do no such thing. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump, Mexican leader at odds over border wall

The Lead

Donald Trump says that Mexico will pay for a wall on the southern US border, but Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says they will do no such thing. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN