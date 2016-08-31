Breaking News

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Xfinity Arena in Everett, Washington on August 30, 2016. / AFP / Jason Redmond (Photo credit should read JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images)
    Donald Trump will meet Mexican president

Donald Trump announced that he will meet with President Enrique Peña Nieto in Mexico just hours before delivering a speech on his plans for immigration reform and border security in Arizona.
Source: CNN

