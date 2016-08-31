Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a joint press conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City on August 31, 2016. Donald Trump was expected in Mexico Wednesday to meet its president, in a move aimed at showing that despite the Republican White House hopeful's hardline opposition to illegal immigration he is no close-minded xenophobe. Trump stunned the political establishment when he announced late Tuesday that he was making the surprise trip south of the border to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto, a sharp Trump critic. / AFP / YURI CORTEZ (Photo credit should read YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
US presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a joint press conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City on August 31, 2016. Donald Trump was expected in Mexico Wednesday to meet its president, in a move aimed at showing that despite the Republican White House hopeful's hardline opposition to illegal immigration he is no close-minded xenophobe. Trump stunned the political establishment when he announced late Tuesday that he was making the surprise trip south of the border to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto, a sharp Trump critic. / AFP / YURI CORTEZ (Photo credit should read YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: We did discuss the wall, didn't discuss payment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: We did discuss the wall, didn't discuss payment

After meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Donald Trump responds to a reporter's question about his plan to build a wall on the US - Mexico border.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Mexico (19 Videos)

See More

Trump: We did discuss the wall, didn't discuss payment

The Lead

After meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Donald Trump responds to a reporter's question about his plan to build a wall on the US - Mexico border.
Source: CNN