Don Jr. defends Trump's immigration policy

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Donald Trump Jr. hit back against accusations that his father had flip-flopped on the hardline immigration policy he pushed during the primaries when he appeared to poll an audience during a town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity.
