Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump uses sexting scandal to attack Clinton

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump uses sexting scandal to attack Clinton

Donald Trump is using Anthony Weiner's latest sexting scandal to attack Clinton and questions her judgment. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton (28 Videos)

See More

Trump uses sexting scandal to attack Clinton

New Day

Donald Trump is using Anthony Weiner's latest sexting scandal to attack Clinton and questions her judgment. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.
Source: CNN