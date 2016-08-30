Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
From a drug conviction to a life sentence to freedom (2016)
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
From a drug conviction to a life sentence to freedom (2016)
Sharanda Jones was facing life in prison until she learned that she was going to receive a presidential commutation.
Source: CNN
Controversial pardons and commutations (15 Videos)
From a drug conviction to a life sentence to freedom (2016)
Obama frees NFL star's grandmother
Governor: He was embarrassed, he still is
Alan Turing's family demands pardons for 49,000 men
Mark Wahlberg seeks pardon
'Pardon doesn't remove injustice'
Pardoned driver faces DUI death charge
Clemency changes to free drug offenders
Did abuse lead to murder?
Longest-serving female prisoner paroled
Australian woman's drug sentence cut
Norwegian woman pardoned, released
Troy Davis denied clemency
Obama commutes federal sentences
Commuted prisoners recall White House visit
See More
From a drug conviction to a life sentence to freedom (2016)
Sharanda Jones was facing life in prison until she learned that she was going to receive a presidential commutation.
Source: CNN