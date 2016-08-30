Breaking News
Trump backer apologizes for Clinton blackface tweet
Donald Trump surrogate Pastor Mark Burns apologizes for tweeting a political cartoon depicting Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in blackface.
Source: CNN
