Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

pastor mark burns clinton blackface tweet newday_00012617
pastor mark burns clinton blackface tweet newday_00012617

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump backer apologizes for Clinton blackface tweet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump backer apologizes for Clinton blackface tweet

Donald Trump surrogate Pastor Mark Burns apologizes for tweeting a political cartoon depicting Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in blackface.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump (21 Videos)

See More

Trump backer apologizes for Clinton blackface tweet

New Day

Donald Trump surrogate Pastor Mark Burns apologizes for tweeting a political cartoon depicting Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in blackface.
Source: CNN