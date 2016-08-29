Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

What the Green Party's Jill Stein believes in 2 minutes
What the Green Party's Jill Stein believes in 2 minutes

    JUST WATCHED

    What the Green Party's Jill Stein believes in 2 minutes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What the Green Party's Jill Stein believes in 2 minutes

She's not a Republican, Democrat or Libertarian. Jill Stein on what makes the Green Party different.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

What the Green Party's Jill Stein believes in 2 minutes

She's not a Republican, Democrat or Libertarian. Jill Stein on what makes the Green Party different.
Source: CNN