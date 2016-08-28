Trump links death of Dwyane Wade's cousin to black vote
Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that tragedies like the death of NBA star Dwyane Wade's cousin are one of the reasons African-Americans will vote for the Republican nominee, later adding that he can "fix" inner-city problems.
Trump links death of Dwyane Wade's cousin to black vote
Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that tragedies like the death of NBA star Dwyane Wade's cousin are one of the reasons African-Americans will vote for the Republican nominee, later adding that he can "fix" inner-city problems.