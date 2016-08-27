Trump: 'To those suffering ... vote for Donald Trump'
During a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Donald Trump discussed the death of the cousin of NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, and tied Chicago gun violence back to the black vote saying "To those suffering ... vote for Donald Trump."
