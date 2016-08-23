Breaking News
Hillary Clinton flexes presidential muscles
On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" presidential nominee Hillary Clinton succeeded in a challenge by Jimmy Kimmel when she flexed her muscles by opening a jar of pickles.
