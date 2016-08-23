Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Hillary Clinton flexes presidential muscles

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hillary Clinton flexes presidential muscles

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" presidential nominee Hillary Clinton succeeded in a challenge by Jimmy Kimmel when she flexed her muscles by opening a jar of pickles.
Source: CNN

Late Night Laughs (44 Videos)

See More

Hillary Clinton flexes presidential muscles

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" presidential nominee Hillary Clinton succeeded in a challenge by Jimmy Kimmel when she flexed her muscles by opening a jar of pickles.
Source: CNN