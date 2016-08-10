Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sandy Hook daughter Trump nr_00012606
Sandy Hook daughter Trump nr_00012606

    JUST WATCHED

    Sandy Hook daughter blasts Trump on gun violence

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sandy Hook daughter blasts Trump on gun violence

Erica Smegielski, the daughter of Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochsprung, reacts to Donald Trump's recent remarks towards Hillary Clinton and the Second Amendment.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

Sandy Hook daughter blasts Trump on gun violence

Newsroom

Erica Smegielski, the daughter of Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochsprung, reacts to Donald Trump's recent remarks towards Hillary Clinton and the Second Amendment.
Source: CNN