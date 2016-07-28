Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama's two speeches: 12 years apart but alike in tone

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama's two speeches: 12 years apart but alike in tone

Watch President Obama's speech from the 2016 Democratic National Convention next to the one that he delivered 12 years earlier that thrust him onto the national stage.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama's two speeches: 12 years apart but alike in tone

Watch President Obama's speech from the 2016 Democratic National Convention next to the one that he delivered 12 years earlier that thrust him onto the national stage.
Source: CNN