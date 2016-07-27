Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
What conventioneers want to tell you about their state
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
What conventioneers want to tell you about their state
At both the Democratic and Republican conventions, delegates offered some fun facts about their home states. Sometimes the facts differed, sometimes not.
Source: CNN
The Democratic National Convention (67 Videos)
What conventioneers want to tell you about their state
Bernie Sanders gets emotional at DNC roll call
Mothers take stage at DNC to 'Black Lives Matter' chant
Elizabeth Banks mocks Trump's convention entrance
Mother of slain black teen: Hillary Clinton supports us
Howard Dean re-enacts famous 2004 moment
Bill Clinton tells story of how he met Hillary
'Mothers of the Movement' entire DNC convention speech
New Mexico gives 'Breaking Bad' a shout out at DNC
Lena Dunham and America Ferrera: Love trumps hate
Rep. Pelosi: Clinton nomination 'beyond thrilling'
Hillary Clinton officially nominated for president
The night Democrats tried to unite in 90 seconds
Chants and jeers on day one of the DNC
How to be a protester at the DNC
Michelle Obama: America is greatest country on Earth
Sen. Cory Booker: 'America, we will rise'
Bernie Sanders takes the DNC stage, crowd goes crazy
Elizabeth Warren: Trump should never be president
Michelle Obama: 'When they go low, we go high'
Sanders surrogates call for DNC to unify behind Clinton
Bernie Sanders: Hillary Clinton must become president
Sarah Silverman: 'Bernie or bust' people are ridiculous
Bernie Sanders: Election is about the American people
Elizabeth Warren warns GOP: Voters are coming for you
Disability rights advocate: Hillary has invested in me
'SNL' alum Sen. Al Franken mocks Trump University
Child of undocumented parents: I am American
Sanders: Democratic platform is against TPP trade deal
Who to watch in DNC prime time
Sanders booed after voicing support for Clinton
DNC chairwoman to resign after convention
Hillary Clinton's path to her party's nomination
DNC chair won't speak at convention after email leak
Philadelphia's other historic convention
Who is Tim Kaine?
Friend of Khan: No sacrifice like giving life for country
Key moments in Hillary Clinton's acceptance speech
Faces from the floor on Hillary's big night
This video will leave you oddly satisfied
Hillary Clinton accepts Democratic nomination
Fallen Muslim soldier's dad to Trump: Read Constitution
DNC balloon drop caps Clinton's historic celebration
Hillary Clinton: I'm not here to take away your guns
Clinton criticizes Trump for saying he can fix it alone
Hillary Clinton thanks Bernie Sanders at DNC
Katy Perry: I love Hillary Clinton
Chelsea Clinton: Mom never forgets who she fights for
Transgender woman makes history by speaking at DNC
Former Reagan staffer: 'Trump, you're no Ronald Reagan'
Obama, Biden, Kaine (the big 3) at the DNC in 90 seconds
Hillary Clinton joins President Obama on stage at DNC
Obama to DNC: Donald Trump offering slogans and fear
Obama: No one more qualified than Hillary for president
Joe Biden: Trump doesn't have a clue about middle class
Bloomberg: Richest thing about Trump is his hypocrisy
Tim Kaine impersonates Donald Trump during speech
Panetta: Donald Trump cannot become Commander-in-Chief
President Obama: Time to pass the baton to Clinton
Tim Kaine: I humbly accept Vice Presidential nomination
Mother of Orlando victim honors her son at DNC
The night Hillary Clinton made history in 90 seconds
Hillary Clinton: We put biggest crack in glass ceiling
With Bernie's supporters as the last votes were cast
Bernie Sanders asks DNC to name Hillary Clinton nominee
Bill Clinton: Hillary a change-maker, the other is not
Ferrera: According to Trump, I'm probably a rapist
See More
What conventioneers want to tell you about their state
At both the Democratic and Republican conventions, delegates offered some fun facts about their home states. Sometimes the facts differed, sometimes not.
Source: CNN