U.S. Senator-elect Tim Kaine speaks to supporters at the Downtown Richmond Marriot after winning the Virginia U.S. Senate seat on November 6, 2012 in Richmond, Virginia.
    Who is Tim Kaine?

Tim Kaine was born in the midwest and then elected to office in the south. He was an early Obama supporter but is now Hillary Clinton's running mate.
Source: CNN

