Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump enters the stage to introduce his wife Melania on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18.
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump enters the stage to introduce his wife Melania on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18.

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump hits RNC stage, crowd goes wild

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump hits RNC stage, crowd goes wild

Donald Trump appears on stage at the Republican National Convention for the first time as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee and the crowd goes wild.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump hits RNC stage, crowd goes wild

Donald Trump appears on stage at the Republican National Convention for the first time as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee and the crowd goes wild.
Source: CNN