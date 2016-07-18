Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Who is Elizabeth Warren?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Who is Elizabeth Warren?
This senator from Massachusetts saw her dream agency come to life before becoming one of the Democratic Party's loudest voices.
Source: CNN
President Trump and Sen. Warren (10 Videos)
Who is Elizabeth Warren?
Trump makes Pocahontas crack to code talkers
White House: 'Pocahontas' not racial slur
Mutual dislike between Trump, Sen. Warren
Warren: Trump gets 'F' on draining the swamp
Trump slams Warren during NRA speech
Warren: No doubt Comey firing is a cover-up
Trump refers to Warren as 'Pocahontas' again
Sen. Warren: Overturn Trump's executive order
Elizabeth Warren: Trump a 'thin-skinned, racist bully'
See More
Who is Elizabeth Warren?
This senator from Massachusetts saw her dream agency come to life before becoming one of the Democratic Party's loudest voices.
Source: CNN