Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
James Comey's day on Capitol Hill in 90 seconds
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
James Comey's day on Capitol Hill in 90 seconds
FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress on the FBI probe of Hillary Clinton's emails for hours. Here are the highlights in 90 seconds.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
James Comey's day on Capitol Hill in 90 seconds
Kushner Co. uses Jared's name in sales pitch
Roubini: Trump tax plan is 'a joke'
This bionic arm has vision
MTV Awards go genderless
Winners and losers of the GOP health care bill
Smerconish: Colbert, progressives go low
Rubenstein: CEOs can live with Trump's tweets
The Marvel model for success
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough engaged
Stephen Colbert responds to #FireColbert
YouTube CEO: Don't interrupt me
See the massive drill tunneling a subway under LA
Facebook CEO travels to swing states
Why does this Doritos bag play music?
Microsoft's new Surface Laptop aimed at students
See More
James Comey's day on Capitol Hill in 90 seconds
FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress on the FBI probe of Hillary Clinton's emails for hours. Here are the highlights in 90 seconds.
Source: CNN