Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The U.S. Supreme Court is shown as the court meets to issue decisions May 23, 2016 in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Supreme Court is shown as the court meets to issue decisions May 23, 2016 in Washington, D.C.

    JUST WATCHED

    Supreme Court upholds affirmative action at university

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Supreme Court upholds affirmative action at university

The Supreme Court, voting 4-3, upheld the race-conscious admissions program at the University of Texas.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Supreme Court upholds affirmative action at university

The Supreme Court, voting 4-3, upheld the race-conscious admissions program at the University of Texas.
Source: CNN