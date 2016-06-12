How Obama responds to shooting attacks

Breaking News

December 16, 2012 -- The shooting at Newton killed 20 children and six adults. At the memorial service, President Obama also cited the deadly shootings at Oak Creek and Aurora. "In the coming weeks, I will use whatever power this office holds to engage my fellow citizens -- from law enforcement to mental health professionals to parents and educators -- in an effort aimed at preventing more tragedies like this," said the president.
President Obama has responded to mass shootings many times during his seven years in office.
