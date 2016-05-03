Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

obama couch commander retirement_00030525
obama couch commander retirement_00030525

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama hilariously mocks own retirement in skit

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama hilariously mocks own retirement in skit

President Obama starred in a video skit taking a look at different options for his future retirement life.
Source: The White House

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Obama hilariously mocks own retirement in skit

President Obama starred in a video skit taking a look at different options for his future retirement life.
Source: The White House