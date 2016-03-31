Audio recordings released amid sex scandal

Breaking News

Rebekah Mason, a top aide to Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, resigned one week after the politician denied having an affair with her. CNN's Alina Machado reports.
Source: CNN

