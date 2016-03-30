Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump on abortion origwx bw_00004807
donald trump on abortion origwx bw_00004807

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump's evolving stance on abortion

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump's evolving stance on abortion

Donald Trump has been asked numerous times about his stance on abortion since proclaiming himself "pro-choice" in 1999. He has since become "pro-life."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump's evolving stance on abortion

Donald Trump has been asked numerous times about his stance on abortion since proclaiming himself "pro-choice" in 1999. He has since become "pro-life."
Source: CNN