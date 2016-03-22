Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
The vulnerability of 'soft targets' to terror
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
The vulnerability of 'soft targets' to terror
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen explains what a "soft target" is and why it is so vulnerable to terrorism.
Source: CNN
Deadly Explosions Rock Brussels (15 Videos)
The vulnerability of 'soft targets' to terror
Brussels under attack
Terror victim says iconic image brought hope
Several arrests made in Brussels terror attacks
Teen survivor describes airport horrors
Is he behind the Paris and Brussels attacks?
Remembering Gail Martinez
New video shows Belgian terror attacker leaving airport
Georgia woman's boyfriend is missing in Brussels
Monuments around the world light up for Brussels
Muslim man fears backlash after Brussels attacks
Father of Brussels attack survivor speaks to CNN
Video timeline: They saw the Brussels attacks
Why are some Belgians leaving for war in Syria?
Victims on ground after Brussels subway blast
Airport explosions witness: I saw victims on stretchers
See More
The vulnerability of 'soft targets' to terror
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen explains what a "soft target" is and why it is so vulnerable to terrorism.
Source: CNN