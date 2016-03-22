Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Investigators inspect a truck following a shooting incident in New York on October 31, 2017. Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York on Tuesday when a suspect plowed a vehicle into a bike and pedestrian path in Lower Manhattan, and struck another vehicle on Halloween, police said. A suspect exited the vehicle holding up fake guns, before being shot by police and taken into custody, officers said. The motive was not immediately apparent. / AFP PHOTO / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
Investigators inspect a truck following a shooting incident in New York on October 31, 2017. Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York on Tuesday when a suspect plowed a vehicle into a bike and pedestrian path in Lower Manhattan, and struck another vehicle on Halloween, police said. A suspect exited the vehicle holding up fake guns, before being shot by police and taken into custody, officers said. The motive was not immediately apparent. / AFP PHOTO / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    The vulnerability of 'soft targets' to terror

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The vulnerability of 'soft targets' to terror

CNN's Frederik Pleitgen explains what a "soft target" is and why it is so vulnerable to terrorism.
Source: CNN

Deadly Explosions Rock Brussels (15 Videos)

See More

The vulnerability of 'soft targets' to terror

CNN's Frederik Pleitgen explains what a "soft target" is and why it is so vulnerable to terrorism.
Source: CNN